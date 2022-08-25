Poland’s Sara James announced finalist of “America’s Got Talent”

Sara James, who gained popularity after winning the fourth edition of TVP’s “The Voice Kids” programme, got announced as a finalist of the US show “America’s Got Talent.”

The 14-year-old vocalist will now perform in the programme’s 17th edition’s finals following her outstanding cover of Elton John’s “Rocketman”.

Sara James' cover of "Rocket Man" by @eltonofficial is fire. ❤️‍🔥 #AGT pic.twitter.com/oEcP5LAxPh

— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 24, 2022

Her performance delighted the judges, the audience in the studio and the TV viewers. It was posted on the YouTube platform and garnered more than 1.3 million views in a 24 hours period.

The final episodes of “AGT” will be aired on September 13 and 14. In addition to the 14-year-old Pole, French magician Nicolas RIBS also advanced to the finals.

The votes have been counted. ✨ Sara James and Nicolas Ribs are heading to the #AGT Finale! pic.twitter.com/RKUVinucAL

— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 25, 2022

A ‘total star’

Back in June, James won the hearts of the judges, singing the song “Lovely” by Billie Eilish. After her performance, Simon Cowell, one of the judges, pressed the Golden Buzzer, ensuring the singer’s appearance in the live semi-finals.





“There is so much joy in me that I find it hard to describe in words! It is beautiful to be able to share this happiness with you! Thank you Simon Cowell, thank you AGT, all the production for your help and support. I am so happy! Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell – I still can’t believe it,” the vocalist wrote on Instagram.

“I pushed my golden buzzer for Sara because she is, in my opinion, a total star. She flew across the world to audition on AGT ‘to see if dreams come true’ – that really resonated with me, as 20 years ago I came to those thoughts as well. I just did not have her talent!,” Simon Cowell said.

Please meet Sara James, my golden buzzer this year on @AGT pic.twitter.com/sw0q7wJ7ys

— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 15, 2022

The grand prize on “America’s Got Talent” is USD 1 million.

The Golden Buzzer can be pressed once by each jury member during the auditions if they think a performance deserves to go straight through to the live semi-finals.