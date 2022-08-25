Ruling coalition still leads popularity ranking

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition would win an election held this Sunday while placing second would be the main opposition grouping Civic Coalition, a survey published on Thursday has shown.

A total of 34.45 percent of pollees declared that they would vote for the United Right while 29.69 percent voiced support for the Civic Coalition, and 12.25 percent backed the Polska 2050 party of TV celebrity and journalist Szymon Holownia, according to the survey by the Pollster Reasearch Institute for the Super Express newspaper.

The Left recorded 9.36 percent support and the pro-farmer Polish People’s Party took fifth place on 6.20 percent followed by the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) party with 5.62 percent of the vote.

The pollster also asked respondents what party would they vote for if they ran for parliament not in a coalition with other groupings.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party could count on 34.02 percent of the vote, the Civic Platform (PO) on 26.73 percent and Polska 2050 on 13.49 percent.

Pollster conducted the survey on August 23-24 on a sample of 1,029 adult Poles.