Taiwan plans large defence spending increase amid Chinese threat

Taiwan proposed USD 19 bn in defence spending for next year on Thursday, a double-digit increase on 2022 that includes funds for new fighter jets, weeks after China staged large-scale war games around the island it views as its sovereign territory.

The overall proposed defence budget by President Tsai Ing-wen’s Cabinet sets a 13.9 percent year-on-year increase, marking the island’s sixth consecutive year of growth in defence spending since 2017.

That includes additional spending for fighter jets and other equipment, as well as other “special funds” for the defence ministry. Statistics department minister Chu Tzer-ming said the increase in defence spending will mainly go to operational costs.

“We always give safety and national security the top priority… that is why [the budget for] operational costs rises greatly,” he said, pointing to costs such as fuel and maintenance for aircraft and ships dispatched to counter Chinese military activities near Taiwan.

The Chinese threat

China carried out its largest-ever military exercises around the democratically governed island after a visit this month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The trip infuriated Beijing, which saw it as an attempt by Washington to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

In March, Beijing said it would spend 7.1 percent more on defence this year, setting the spending figure at USD 211.62 bn, though many experts suspect that is not the true figure, an assertion the government disputes.

Moreover, live-fire drills will take place in a coastal part of the country’s Fujian province on Friday and Saturday, just north of the tiny Taiwan-controlled Wuchiu islands in the Taiwan Strait, Fujian authorities reported on Wednesday, announcing a no-sail zone.

China is spending on advanced equipment, including stealthy fighters and aircraft carriers, which Taiwan is trying to counter by putting more effort into weapons such as missiles that can strike far into its giant neighbour’s territory.

Beijing has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan, however, firmly rejects China’s sovereignty claims, saying that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

Taiwan pledges ‘not to provoke incidents’

Meeting visiting Japanese academics at her office on Thursday, the Taiwanese President reiterated that the country’s determination to protect its sovereignty, freedom and democracy would not change “due to pressure or threats.”

“At the same time, as a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will not provoke incidents nor escalate conflicts,” she stressed.