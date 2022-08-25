Poland accepts over 5.78 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 5.78 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Thursday morning.

According to the SG, on Wednesday, Border Guard officers carried out around 26,700 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,100 people.

The Border Guard also said that almost 3.94 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Tuesday, around 23,000 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.