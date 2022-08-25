Business Arena 24.08

Business Arena offers a fresh perspective on all things moving the global economy. On Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories which were: Ukraine battles to avoid hyperinflation as war costs soar and data heightens recession gloom.

As the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month on Wednesday, the country is stuck between a financial rock and a hard place as it seeks to stay afloat while fighting off Moscow’s invading forces. The World Bank has predicted that 55 percent of Ukrainians will be living in poverty by the end of 2023, compared with 2.5 percent before the conflict. Our guest was Professor Konrad Raczkowski of the Centre for World Economy, an expert and advisor to public institutions, business organisations and enterprises.

Also on the programme:

Exactly six months ago on February 24, Russia began its so-called special military operation and initiated its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. The conflict which keeps on bringing death and terror to innocent civilians has not only had a significant impact on Ukraine, the country’s infrastructure and economy but extended repercussions on the rest of the world.

Among other topics, we looked at, were:

Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users’ personal information, company shareholders, national security, and democracy.

The US has added to its export control list seven China-related entities, mostly associated with aerospace, citing national security and foreign policy concerns.

Hyundai supplier accused of child labour violations by US authorities. The Department of Labor said that SL Alabama LLC, a subsidiary of South Korea’s SL Corp, employed underage workers at its Alexander City, Alabama factory.