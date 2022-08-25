LIVE: 183rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 183rd day of the Russian invasion follows Independence Day celebrations in Ukraine during which air raid sirens boomed 189 times, especially in the Poltava and Kirovograd regions, where they sounded a total of 12 times.

07:36 CEST

The campaign aims to build resilience to anti-refugee narratives, in partnership with local non-government organisations, fact checkers, academics, and disinformation experts.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 25, 2022

07:15 CEST

At least 22 people perished and dozens were wounded on Wednesday when Russian rocket strikes hit a Ukrainian town and set a passenger train on fire, officials said, as the nation marked 31 years since its independence from Moscow-dominated Soviet rule.

07:02 CEST

On #Ukraine’s Independence Day, the air-raid alarm sounded 189 times in the country, states BBC.

The most frequent air-alarms were reported in #Poltava and #Kirovograd regions – 12 times. pic.twitter.com/9MouKi8Edn

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 25, 2022

07:00 CEST

“The planned show trials [in #Mariupol] are illegitimate and a mockery of justice, and we strongly condemn them” states @StateDeptSpox Ned Price. pic.twitter.com/PH3OYXSScu

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 25, 2022