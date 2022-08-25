S. Korea seeks EU assistance amid US EVs-impacting law

South Korea will seek cooperation with the European Union over the US Inflation Reduction Act that excludes electric vehicles (EVs) assembled outside of North America from tax credits in the United States, the country’s industry ministry said on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden signed into law on August 16 a USD 430 bn bill which, among other measures, ends tax credits for about 70 percent of the 72 EV models that were previously eligible.

As a result, EVs sold by Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp, Germany’s Porsche Automobil Holding SE and others are no longer eligible for the tax credits.

“South Korea and Germany, which export EVs to the US, share similar concerns about the US Inflation Reduction Act, and we plan to seek cooperative plans such as having discussions with Germany and the EU in the near future,” the industry ministry wrote in a statement.

The new rules that go into effect next year also require at least 40 percent of the monetary value of critical minerals for batteries be from the US or an American free-trade partner. The proportion is to gradually rise to 80 percent in 2027.

The industry ministry added that the country’s auto industry group, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), is also pursuing a plan to issue a joint statement in September over the matter with the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

’Violation of economic Korean-US alliance’

KAMA said on Thursday that the US Inflation Reduction Act could impact the export of 100,000 EVs annually, as EVs assembled in South Korea will not be eligible for USD 7,500 EV tax subsidies in the US.

KAMA added that discrimination against South Korea-made EVs over EV tax benefits violates the spirit of an economic and security alliance between South Korea and the United States, after Hyundai Motor and Samsung Electronics announced US investment plans totalling over USD 27 bln.

In response to the new law, Hyundai Motor could bring forward the start-date for construction of its EV and battery plant in the US state of Georgia to as early as this year.

South Korea will review whether to file a complaint at the World Trade Organisation over matter, citing concern that the law could violate WTO rules and a bilateral free trade deal between South Korea and the United States, Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang told a parliamentary session on Monday.