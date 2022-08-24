No territorial gains by Russia will be recognised as legitimate: UN representatives

Representatives of more than 50 Western countries to the UN, including Poland, called on Russia during a Security Council on Wednesday, for an unconditional and full withdrawal of troops from Ukraine in a joint statement following the six-month Russian invasion. They added that no territorial gains by Russia would be recognised as legitimate.

“We call on the Russian Federation to halt its total contempt for its obligations to international law, including the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and international human rights principles,” the statement, read by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Serhiy Kysycia, said.

In the statement, issued six months after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, the countries drew attention to Russia’s violations of basic UN principles, General Assembly resolutions and decisions of the International Court of Justice.

Six months after the 24 February Russian invasion of Ukraine, @antonioguterres warns that the fighting shows no sign of stopping, and with the onset of winter, the humanitarian needs of people affected by the war will only worsen.

The countries also expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the victims of Russian aggression and condemned Russia “in the strongest terms.”

“Today, we again reiterate our demand for an immediate cessation of hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the full, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian military forces and equipment from Ukrainian territory,” they wrote.

UN Secretary-General remarks

During the Security Council on Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that during the Russian aggression “thousands of civilians have been killed and injured, including hundreds of children. Countless others have lost their family members, friends and loved ones. The world has seen grave violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law committed with little to no accountability. Millions of Ukrainians have lost their homes and their worldly possessions, becoming internally displaced or refugees.”

With the onset of winter, humanitarian needs in Ukraine continue to rise rapidly with millions of people in need of assistance and protection.

It is imperative that humanitarian actors have safe and unhindered access to all people requiring assistance, no matter where they live.

“Despite progress on the humanitarian front, fighting in Ukraine shows no signs of ending, with new potential areas of dangerous escalation appearing,” he added.

The secretary general concluded his statement by pointing to Ukraine’s independence anniversary. “On the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, I wish to congratulate the Ukrainian people. The people of Ukraine and beyond need peace and they need peace now. Peace in line with the United Nations Charter. Peace in line with international law,” he stated.