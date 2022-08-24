Poland stands by Ukrainians in their struggle for freedom, president vows

Ukraine Independence Day was instituted in 1991 and is celebrated on August 24.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland is standing by Ukraine’s side in its fight for freedom, the Polish president said in a video address to participants in Wednesday observations of Ukraine’s Independence Day in Warsaw.

In his speech, Duda recalled that Poland was first to recognise Ukraine’s independence after the fall of the Soviet Union, and today also supported the country in its war against Russia.

“Today we are equally staunchly behind you as Ukraine defends its freedom by repelling the Russian aggressors,” Duda said. He added that “we Poles believe a free Ukraine, rebuilt from destruction, will enjoy prosperity in the European community.”

