No blind admiration. Volodymyr Zelenskyy under the eyes of his compatriots

Zelenskyy’s conduct didn’t arouse so much admiration in Ukraine as it did in the West. Voices have risen that after all to stay in Kyiv was his duty as president – it’s not surprising then that he does his job. On the other hand Zelenskyy’s metamorphosis as a politician is obvious.

At the very beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy became a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance. He and his wife Olena were shot by the cult photographer Annie Leibovitz; Zelenskyy has become Time Man of the Year as well as a hero of social media; he appeared on murals and post stamps.

One may get the impression that for the Western societies the Ukrainian president has become the same revelation as the Ukrainian persistent resistance against “the second army of the world”. “I need no evacuation, I need weapons”, president’s words pronounced at the beginning of the war, when proposed to flee Ukraine, came up as his most famous statement.

And how is Zelenskyy perceived by the Ukrainian society which he stayed during this war with? Undoubtedly his popularity is at its peak as referred to the whole term. However, to understand what Ukrainians think about their head of state and why they think specifically like this we need to examine his political transformation. Which has occurred under the pressure of a civil society.

By Olga Rusina

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki