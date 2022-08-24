Pulse of Culture 24.08

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska took a closer look at the celebrations of Ukraine’s 31st year anniversary of regaining independence from the Soviet Union.

On August 24, 1991, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada adopted the Act of Independence of Ukraine. This document stated an independent democratic Ukrainian state from that point onward.’ The country, previously known as the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, became today’s Ukraine. The first country to recognise an independent Ukraine at the time was Poland.

This episode also featured the 60th International Moniuszko Festival in Kudowa-Zdrój, which is taking place on August 24-28. The festival includes several concerts, movie screenings, discussion panels and spectacles devoted to Stanisław Moniuszko, for audiences of all ages.

Other events covered in this episode include the Trans/Missions Festival in Rzeszów and Molière’s Last Stroke of Scizors play, which has been staged for 11 years in Paris.