Government approves aid for enterprise hit by Odra disaster

More than 200 tonnes of dead fish have been removed from the River Odra, Poland's second-largest river, since late July.

Lech Muszyński/PAP

The government has adopted a bill introducing aid for businesses affected by the environmental disaster on the River Odra, a government official said on Wednesday.

Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister, said the aid will be mainly addressed to tourist agents, recreation facility operators and caterers in the river’s vicinity whose earnings have been at least halved by the disaster and the resulting drop in tourist traffic.

Malag said the aid plans will be presented in more detail on Thursday.

