Ukrainian embassy official thanks Poland for Independence Day

Independence Day of Ukraine in Kharkiv on 24 August 2022.

AA/ABACA

The charge d’affaires at the Ukrainian embassy in Poland has told PAP it is thanks to friends like the Poles that his country has the possibility to celebrate its Independence Day.

Oleh Kuts said when Russia attacked Ukraine in February, Moscow thought Ukrainians would be unable to celebrate their Independence Day, which fell on Wednesday, August 24.

“It is thanks to friends like you, thanks to our brothers the Poles, that we can celebrate Independence Day all over the world because we’re still defending that independence, we’re still fighting,” he said.

Kuts thanked Poles for being the first to come to Ukrainians’ aid and for supporting his country the whole time. “At every moment, every day, they give us cause for optimism,” he said.

He added that when others had feared becoming targets, Poland had shown leadership and that the two countries “fight together for good, for common aims and values for the whole world. Once again Poland is setting an example of how that needs to be done, how to support, and that has really meant a lot to us.”