Should questions concerning in vitro fertilisation become taboo subjects?

Professor Wojciech Roszkowski has become a subject of online hate as a conservative, seen as unable to keep up with the liberal times. But warning against the consequences of academic and technological developments in procreation, are not and never were just in the domain of the conservatives.

The school year hasn’t even started and there is already controversy surrounding a new subject, History and the Present. There is heated debate about this textbook. Professor Wojciech Roszkowski, a well-known historian authored the work and is now the subject of an online hate campaign.

I do not wish to comment on the substance of the contents of the book. Naturally, I have to study the content thoroughly, and to criticise any errors it contains. The weight of these mistakes may indeed be varied but the details are no reason for any alarm bells.

What interests me more is the online campaign waged against the author, one which is ideologically and philosophically motivated. The pretext is the section on bioethical questions, where we can read about the effects of the sexual revolution in the West in the 1960s.

Professor Roszkowski draws attention to the social changes: “divorce and co-habitation without responsibility has become the order of the day”. He writes. We read further on “Together with medical progress and the gender ideology offensive , the 21st century has brough about the further decay of the institution of the family. The launch of the ‘inclusive’ family model leads to the creation in its stead of voluntary groups of people, often of the same sex who would bring children into the world, detached from the natural union of men and women: often through the laboratory. The more refined methods of separating sex from love and reproduction lead to treating sex as a recreation and reproduction as a people factory , one can say no more than a breeding farm”.

Roszkowski continues and maintains that this order of things leads us to pose a fundamental question “Who will love the children produced in this way? Will the state, take responsibility for this kind of ‘production’? Parental love was and will continue to be the foundation of everyone’s identity and the lack of this is the reason for the abomination of human nature. How many times do we hear of people, derailed in life say ‘I wasn’t loved as a child, no one gave me anything so I had to take it all myself.’”

These words aroused fury in those circles in which the sexual revolution is seen as a triumph of modernity and progress. Criticism was laid at Roszkowski’s door including accusations that he was criticising in vitro children and their parents. One individual started a public collection for a lawsuit against the historian.

It is worthwhile to note that not once in the textbook, History and the Present can we read the phrase in vitro. Professor Roszkowski does not generally refer to in vitro treatment that are acts of reproductive desperation beyond natural relations. This is obviously about couples who are unable to conceive naturally.

By Filip Memches

Translated by Jan Darasz