Eastern Express 24.08

When Mikhail Gorbachev took over as first secretary of the Soviet Union in 1985, no one expected it to be the beginning of the superpower’s end. A change in political regime and a leader to rebuild Russia’s position in the international arena, for the public, the democracy that Boris Yeltsin gave shape to meant plunging the country into economic and political turmoil while greatly impoverishing the entire population.

After nearly eight years of Boris Yeltsin’s presidency, it was clear that a new president who intended to pull the country out of its slump, would need a new ideological tool with which to shore up political actions. Alexander Dugin’s concept of geopolitics may prove to be this very tool. Over time, Dugin has become the leading ideologist in modern Russia.

According to Dugin, the Russian people should build a New Continental Empire to overlap the territory of the former USSR. It is precisely this rhetoric that Vladimir Putin uses, preaching false claims of liberating territories that had historically been theirs

This episode further covers the topics of the long-term military support Ukraine received from the US, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s pledged that Ukraine will retake Crimea from the occupiers, new sanctions imposed by the Canadian government on 62 Russian citizens and a defense company and Ukrainian Ambassador Petro Vrublevskiy being summoned by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry over allegedly “inappropriate” comments.

To shed more light on these issues TVP World invited Agnieszka Legucka from the Polish Institute of International Affairs.