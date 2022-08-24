Poland favours broader visa ban for Russians

Poland had halted issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens some time ago.

Poland supports the introduction of a broader ban on EU visas for Russians, the government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Piotr Mueller told a press conference in Warsaw that Poland wanted the ban to extend beyond tourist visas, with asylum rights preserved for Russians repressed by the Putin regime.

He added that Poland had halted issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens some time ago.

“We haven’t been issuing tourist visas to Russians for a while now… the debate now is about broadening the ban, because… there are other types of visas besides tourist visas,” Mueller said.

Mueller’s words came after opposition claims that a total visa ban would be unfair as it would also affect “ordinary” Russians. According to opposition leader Donald Tusk, the move would be ethically dubious as it would introduce collective responsibility.

Mueller called such argumentation “unconvincing,” and pointed out that Russians opposed to Putin could always apply for asylum in the EU.

The visa ban is part of a broader package of sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.