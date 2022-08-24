Only for true believers

Why is that in such Dębki eight priests concelebrate one mass? Why aren’t there eight masses instead which would be beneficial for the faithful who, after all, don’t go off the beach at one time?

– Well then, at six by the beach? – as much as unexpected, the sight is impressive: instead of sitting by a pint of beer they move down a sandy road in heat, heading for a makeshift forest chapel to attend their Sunday mass. During summer holiday the Polish coast reveals an image of Catholics and their Church far different the one known from the media.

I am warning the reader beforehand: there won’t be any statistics, percentage, tables and any other marvels form Microsoft Excel. There won’t be even name, even if he most renowned – as, e.g., Dębki – may come out. No one can harm Dębki in any way – regulars repeat with a sneer. True, the beach can hold everybody, though the crowd is unbelievable. But less known parts of the Baltic beaches? Holidaymakers are begging not to advertise the last places where one can spend time in a pine-forested wilderness, without promenades and discos, without market stalls and fish bars. And without any other infrastructure in the coastal strip.

Which includes churches although there is no shortage of them in our beautiful country. But they don’t occur in the very forested wilderness, they can be found in towns a good few kilometers away from the beach or the beach forest. And people want Sunday service – contrary to what we can read in everyday reports about the Church’s PR failures and unkind commentaries. And they also need a beach and a Sunday uninterrupted by a several miles’ trip to a “city”. One has to choose – say the principled . – One has to organize it – say the optimists.

And they actually do! Along the whole coast: from Kąty Rybackie, Jurata, Białogóra, Lubiatowo, Poddąbie or Jarosławiec we shall find forest “chapels”. And I mean “chapels” – although I put this word in quotation marks as very often it’s only about a cross and a minimalist table, not rarely without any roof – in which, during the holiday season, people gather every Sunday.

– Direct access to pinecones, conifers and sticks provides parents of small children with peace of mind” – laughs a 40-year-old lawyer from Warsaw, whose three children treat forest masses as an integral part of their vacation, and whose eldest son zealously develops as an altar boy. – But seriously, I would add that only true believers come there, because who else would want to push a baby carriage and bicycles on a sandy road? – he points out.

By Barbara Sułek-Kowalska

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki