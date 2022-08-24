Ukraine celebrates 31st anniversary of independence

“Six months ago, Russia declared war on us. On February 24, all of Ukraine heard explosions and gunshots, and on August 24 we were not supposed to hear wishes on Independence Day. On February 24 we were told we had no chance, but on August 24 we are celebrating,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, said in his video put on social media to mark the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union.

He added that over the past six months Ukrainians have “changed history, the world and changed themselves.”

“Now we know well who is a brother and friend to us, and who we don’t even consider an acquaintance … We know to whom we have no obligations, and where there will always be an open door for us. We have learned who is who,” the Ukrainian leader stressed.

President Zelenskyy wished Ukrainians all the best, and pointed out his main goal: preserving independence and leading Ukraine to victory.

He went on to assure that Ukraine will regain Crimea and Donbas, seized by Russia, and he further stressed that on the day the Russian invasion began on February 24, Ukraine was reborn.

Wishes pouring in from all over the world

“Poland was the first in the world to recognize Ukraine’s independence. Today, we also stand by you in solidarity as Ukraine defends its freedom by repelling Russian aggressors. I know that you will prevail,” Polish President Andrzej Duda stated in a video posted on Twitter.

“On this special day, I have only one wish for Ukraine – that in a year’s time Ukrainian soldiers can celebrate independence at home with their families,” the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

“On Ukraine’s independence day I pay tribute to the brave Ukrainian women & men fighting for their freedom & their country. NATO has supported Ukraine since its independence & you can continue to count on NATO for as long as it takes. Ukraine will prevail!,” the head of NATO wrote on Twitter.

“Dear citizens of Ukraine, our actions will never be commensurate with the sacrifices that you make every day. But we can and will stand by your side. The EU has been with you in this fight since the beginning. And it will remain as long as necessary,” the head of the European Commission wrote on social media.

Wishes of prosperity and strength, as well as showing admiration for Ukraine’s bravery and heroism in face of the Russian aggression were also sent by many leaders from around the world, including Great Britain, Germany, Lithuania, Finland and many others.

Today Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, while it also marks six months since the beginning of Russian war atrocities.

31 years ago, on August 24, 1991, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada adopted the Act of Independence of Ukraine. This document stated an independent democratic Ukrainian state from that point onward.’ The country, previously known as the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, became today’s Ukraine. The first country to recognise an independent Ukraine at the time was Poland.