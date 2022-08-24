TVP World salutes Ukrainians on their independence day

On the occasion of Ukraine’s 31st anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union, TVP World extends its warmest wishes to our Ukrainian followers and viewers. The sacrifices made by the defenders of the Ukrainian nation, and the tragedy faced by so many amid the unprovoked Russian onslaught and aggression shall be forever remembered and our support upheld.
