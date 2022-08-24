Government plans aid for firms affected by Odra crisis

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

The Polish government plans to offer financial support to businesses affected by the environmental disaster that hit the Odra, Poland’s second largest river, the family and social policy minister has said.

Marlena Malag said that the Polish cabinet, on Tuesday, discussed draft legislation on helping entrepreneurs who operate along the River Odra.

“In a while, we will come up with a law on helping these entrepreneurs,” she said on Wednesday.

Malag pointed out that around 10,000 businesses along the Odra may be covered by the government aid.

According to information posted on a government website, companies affected by the Odra disaster will be able to receive a one-time payment of PLN 3,010 (EUR 361) per employee.

More than 200 tonnes of dead fish have been removed from the River Odra since late July. The cause of the mass deaths of fish, labelled as Poland’s worst environmental disaster in recent years, is still being investigated.