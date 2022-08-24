Angolan elections to decide future of relations with Russia

Angola woke up to election heat on Wednesday as voters rushed to ballot boxes with youths casting their votes to boost the main opposition coalition’s best-ever chance of victory.

Millions of youth left out of its oil-fuelled booms are expected to express frustration with nearly five decades of formerly Marxist People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola’s (MPLA) rule. The party has ruled Angola since it gained its independence from Portugal in 1975. Since 2017, MPLA is led by incumbent President Joao Lourenco.

Angola votes to elect a new president todayhttps://t.co/dZMuHXd73f#AngolaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/DqBpZDrWEv

— African Elections (@Africanelection) August 24, 2022

But as an Afrobarometer survey in May showed, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola’s (UNITA) opposition coalition, led by Adalberto Costa Junior, managed to push up its support to 22 percent, from 13 percent in 2019.

While the ruling party is still favourite, the future of the country and its international aligning, especially ties with Russia, hangs in the balance as the margin is narrow enough for a surprise UNITA victory. Although UNITA is seven points behind the MPLA, nearly half of the voters were undecided and hosts of disenfranchised youth would be taking part in the ballot for the first time. Constituting up to 60 percent of the country, the participation of voters under 25s may turn out a tipping point.

According to Eurasia Group, a consultancy, a high turnout is expected to favour the MPLA, whereas a low turnout may be a boon for UNITA.

“I hope this election brings a bit of change because the country is not good as it is,” Goncalo Junior Maneco, a 25-year-old electrician, told Reuters as he waited to vote at a polling station in the Lusiada University in the capital Luanda.

Seeking to secure re-election, President Lourenco already voted in the early morning at the same polling station surrounded by heavy security.

“We have just exercised our right to vote. It’s fast and simple. We advise all eligible citizens to do the same. In the end, we will all win, democracy wins and Angola wins,” President Lourenco told reporters.

In a tense run-up to the vote for both president and parliament, UNITA has urged voters to stay near polling stations after voting to reduce the risk of fraud, Reuters reported.

Official results may be delayed by days owning to tweaked vote-counting rules, analysts said, raising tensions which some fear may boil over into violence.

Queuing to vote. Adriano Francisco, 49, expressed his hope that the election “takes place in a peaceful and tranquil environment.”

VOTING FOR CHANGE… Angolan citizens residing in Namibia on Wednesday voted in the country’s national and presidential elections. Silvio Liahuka (24), Albias Nunda (26), Benvindo Patrigal (19) and Manuel Solunga (25) say they hope their votes will bring change their country. pic.twitter.com/cejMULabwh

— The Namibian (@TheNamibian) August 24, 2022

Russian ties at stake

But the stakes in the political game go beyond Angolan borders. Should UNITA emerge victorious from the fray, decades-long close ties with Moscow could be frayed. To recall, the MPLA was a cold war proxy during Angola’s 27-year civil war ending in 2002, while UNITA was US-backed.

UNITA condemned “the invasion of Ukraine by Russia”, Costa Junior said on Twitter. Importantly, he also travelled to Brussels and Washington to build ties with Western partners before elections.

The opposition coalition was lambasted by Russia’s ambassador to Angola, Vladimir Tarasov, in the Angolan press in March for wanting to show it “stands with the West, the so-called civilised countries”. The diplomat also praised the country’s, as he put it, neutrality.

Although President Lourenco has also opened up to the West since his election in 2017, when Angola was put in a situation to take sides during the UN vote on condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, the country abstained.

“It is highly possible that a UNITA win would mean a distancing of Angola from Russia,” Charles Ray, head of the Africa Programme at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told Reuters. This would only happen, however, if it can consolidate power over a pro-Russian military first.

President Lourenco has tried to improve relations with Washington, and just before the elections applied to join a trade agreement with the European Union and southern African states, which has been in force since 2016. The talks are to begin in months.

“The image (Lourenco) built to the outside world is disappearing,” Costa Junior told Reuters over the weekend commenting on his adversary’s shift in stance.

For his part, Ricardo Soares de Oliveira, professor of African Politics at Oxford University, felt that Lourenco was “successful in terms of international relations”, but that had not achieved positive consequences for Angolans.

The incumbent president also vowed to continue economic reforms, including privatisation and encouraging the non-oil sector.