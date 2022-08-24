Poland reports 26,969 coronavirus cases, 138 deaths between Aug 18-24

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 26,969 confirmed coronavirus cases and 138 deaths between August 18 and 24, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,154,969 cases have been confirmed and 116,936 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 55,951,308 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,540,535 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 13,261,520 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.