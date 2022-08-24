July unemployment flat at 4.9 percent – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate was at the level of 4.9 percent in July 2022, the same as in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Wednesday.

The number of registered unemployed measured 818,200 in July against 818,00 in June, GUS also said.

Earlier, the Family and Social Policy Ministry estimated July’s unemployment at 4.9 percent.