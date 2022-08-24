Russian politician detained for criticising invasion of Ukraine

Criticising the invasion of Ukraine is a dangerous thing to do in Russia and Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman has just experienced it himself when he was detained at his home as shown in a video published on social media on Wednesday.

Mr Roizman, former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, was shown being taken away by law enforcement officials. In the video, Mr Roizman was seen telling reporters that he was being investigated under a law against discrediting the armed forces, adding that he was being arrested “basically for one phrase, ‘the invasion of Ukraine’”.

A criminal case was opened against Yevgeny Roizman for the phrase "invasion of #Ukraine". pic.twitter.com/SwgjN4IJBz

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 24, 2022

Inquired where he had said it, he responded that he “said it everywhere” and that he “will say it now.”

The reason for the arrest was confirmed by state news agency TASS which cited Yekaterinburg security services. They said Mr Roizman was being investigated for “discrediting the Russian army”.

Now Mr Roizman risks a sentence of up to five years behind bars under a penal law introduced after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russia has been calling its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” and whoever calls it otherwise risks prosecution especially if they use the words “war” or “invasion”.

Boasting an exceptionally successful political career for an opposition figure and an outspoken supporter of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Mr Roizman’s hallmark was being elected for the office of mayor of Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth largest city, in 2013. His reign in the city brought a resolute crackdown on drug users, for which popular Roizman became somewhat controversial. In 2018, he resigned as mayor after regional lawmakers voted to abolish the job in what Roizman said was a politically motivated move against him.

Now his arrest was put in the terms of “revenge for speaking the truth about a war that has already been going for half a year” said Dmitry Gudkov, a former opposition member of Russia’s State Duma, on his Telegram channel.