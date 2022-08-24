Pope warns of ‘nuclear disaster’ risk at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for “concrete steps” to end the war in Ukraine and avert the risk of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

IAEA, the UN nuclear watchdog, said on Tuesday it will visit the Russian-occupied plant in Ukraine within days if talks to gain access succeed.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of firing at the facility, the largest of its kind in Europe and which pro-Moscow forces took over soon after the February 24 invasion. The United Nations has called for the area to be demilitarised.

“I hope that concrete steps will be taken to bring an end to the war and to avert the risk of a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia,” Francis said at his weekly general audience.

Speaking on the day Ukraine marks its independence from Soviet rule in 1991 and six months after Russian forces invaded, Francis condemned wars as “madness” and referred to the death of Darya Dugina.

“Innocents pay for war, innocents,” he said.

Darya Dugina was the daughter of prominent Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, who has long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories, including Ukraine, in a vast new Russian empire. She died in a car bombing near Moscow on Saturday.

The influence of Mr Dugin, who is on a US sanctions list, over Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been a subject for speculation, with some Russia watchers asserting that his sway is significant and others calling it minimal.

Darya Dugina broadly supported her father’s ideas and appeared on state TV in her own right to offer support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Moscow blamed the killing on Ukrainian agents, a charge Kyiv denies.

Francis called arms merchants who profit from war “delinquents who kill humanity”.