Polish president congratulates Ukrainians on their independence day

SERGEY DOLZHENKO/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president has congratulated the Ukranian nation on 31 years of independence since they broke free from the Russian-dominated Soviet Union.

“Poland was the first in the world to recognize the independence of Ukraine,” Duda said in a message posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “Today, too, we stand in solidarity with you when Ukraine defends its freedom by fighting off Russian aggressors. I know that you will win.”

On behalf of Poland, Duda expressed the conviction that a free Ukraine, rebuilt from destruction, will enjoy prosperity in the European community.

“Please accept my best wishes on the anniversary of your independence, now at a time when we all see the price of independence. May the friendship strongly bind Poles and Ukrainians together. Long live independent Ukraine, long live independent Poland,” said the Polish president.

August 24 marks the day when, in 1991, Ukraine’s parliament adopted the Act of Independence to break the country away from the Soviet Union. A national referendum on independence followed on December 1, 1991, with more than 90 percent of those who voted backing Ukrainian independence. At the same time, Leonid Kravchuk was elected as the country’s first president. Poland was the first country to recognise Ukraine’s independence on December 2, 1991.