Second largest nitrogen and compound fertiliser firm in EU cuts production

The second largest manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilisers in the EU, Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn have decided to limit plant operations to a minimum of 43 pct for the Fertiliser Production Unit as of August 24.

According to the press release by Polish firm Grupa Azoty (mother company of Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn), the decision is due to an extraordinary and unprecedented increase in natural gas prices.

“The current situation on the natural gas market, which determines the profitability of the production in progress, is exceptional, completely beyond the control of Grupa Azoty and could not have been foreseen,” the company announced.

On Monday, Grupa Azoty reported that its nitrogen fertiliser, caprolactam and polyamide 6 production facilities had stopped working. In turn, the group’s Pulawy plants had reduced ammonia production to around 10 pct of capacity and halted some production in the plastics and agro segments.

The cut back in production is part of a broader, Europe-wide rapid slowing of fertiliser and chemicals production.

Germany’s BASF, the world’s largest chemical company, is considering further cuts to ammonia production due to soaring natural gas prices, two sources familiar with the matter said, with potential ramifications for a variety of sectors, from farming to fizzy drinks, Reuters reported.

Germany’s biggest ammonia maker SKW Piesteritz and their competitor Ineos also said they could not rule out production cuts as the country grapples with disruption to Russian gas supplies.

Additionally, there have been closures of large-scale production facilities such as CF Fertilisers in the UK and OCI BioMCN in the Netherlands.