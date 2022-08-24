Duda’s Ukraine visit shows support ahead of country’s independence day

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said he had travelled to Kyiv to “show the world that not all of Ukraine is at war.”

The president made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, Flag Day in Ukraine, which proceeds the country’s independence day on August 24.

During the visit, he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking on his return to Poland on Wednesday morning, Duda said it was important “to show the world that not all of Ukraine is at war.”

According to Duda, Poles should also show their support for Ukrainians by going Kyiv.

“In cities such as Kyiv, you can walk down the streets, you can come here,” he said.

“It is obvious to us that the threat, especially during these days, Ukraine’s Flag Day and Independence Day, is greater… but it is our duty to provide such support,” Duda added.

The president also reiterated calls for increased supplies of military aid for Ukraine. “The heroism of the soldiers alone… is not enough,” he said.

The message from yesterday’s meeting, Duda added was that Ukrainians mostly need military equipment that will allow them to effectively defend their country. “I continue to call on the international community to supply such equipment to Ukraine,” he said.