Poland accepts nearly 5.76 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, close to 5.76 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to the SG, on Tuesday, Border Guard officers carried out around 29,100 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday the number of arrivals had reached around 8,300 people.

The Border Guard also said that around 3.91 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Tuesday, around 23,000 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.