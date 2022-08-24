Business Arena 23.08

Business Arena offers a fresh perspective on all things moving the global economy. On Tuesday’s episode host Don Arleth kicked off the show with the main stories: US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Kyiv to discuss more aid for Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden’s administration will press ahead with talks on releasing billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s foreign-held assets despite late al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul and foot-dragging by the Taliban and Afghan central bank.

The decision to pursue the initiative to help stabilise Afghanistan’s collapsed economy underscores growing concern in Washington over a humanitarian crisis as the United Nations warns that nearly half the country’s 40 million people face “acute hunger” as winter approaches. Marcin Krzyżanowski, former Consul of the Republic of Poland in Kabul was a guest to shed more light on the matter

Also on the programme:

Polish President Andrzej Duda offered more support for Ukraine and called for an end to the Russian occupation of Crimea during his visit to Kyiv on Tuesday as Russia’s invasion of the country approached the six-month mark.

Other topics:

Britain’s Cineworld is considering options including a possible bankruptcy filing in the United States as the world’s second-largest cinema chain operator by number of screens struggles with near-term liquidity. The potential bankruptcy is shining a spotlight on the wider industry as it struggles to recover from the pandemic and compete with the growing popularity of streaming.

The world’s biggest nickel producer, Indonesia, may impose a tax on metal exports this year. Indonesia wants Tesla Inc. to make electric cars there, not just batteries.