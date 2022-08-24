You are here
Home > News > LIVE: 182nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LIVE: 182nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 182nd day and the sixth month of Russia’s war in Ukraine has dawned as Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day.

07:26 CEST

President #Zelenskyy explained that there will be no "#Minsk-3" or "Minsk-5" agreement.

"It's a trap, we will be left without the south of our state," he told Deutsche Welle. pic.twitter.com/OxllX4cYtc

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 24, 2022

07:00 CEST

Air alarm can be heard in almost all regions of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dm2IpsN7DD

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 24, 2022


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top