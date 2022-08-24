LIVE: 182nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 182nd day and the sixth month of Russia’s war in Ukraine has dawned as Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day.
07:26 CEST
President #Zelenskyy explained that there will be no "#Minsk-3" or "Minsk-5" agreement.
"It's a trap, we will be left without the south of our state," he told Deutsche Welle. pic.twitter.com/OxllX4cYtc
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 24, 2022
07:00 CEST
Air alarm can be heard in almost all regions of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dm2IpsN7DD
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 24, 2022
