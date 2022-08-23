If Iran wanted to have nukes, it would already have them: Iranian negotiator

Professor Mohammed Marandi from the Tehran University, an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team at the US-Iran nuclear talks, was invited to talk about his country’s nuclear programme.

Professor Marandi was asked why his country wants to develop nuclear weapons. He refuted this, saying that if Iran wanted to have a nuclear bomb, it would have developed it a long time ago. He pointed to how some western countries were supporting the regime of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the 1980s, when Iraq went to war with Iran. During the war, Iraq used chemical weapons, which Prof Marandi believes were supplied by the West. But he says that in spite of this, Iran’s Supreme Leader refused the calls of other decision-makers to develop Iranian weapons of mass destruction.

Iran’s nuclear programme enriches uranium to 60 pct, which is much more than required for peaceful use. Prof. Marandi acknowledges it but says that this is a way to give Iran leverage in the negotiations. He also insisted that Iran stuck to the original 2015 deal and it was President Obama’s administration that violated it and President Trump’s administration that tore it up.

Other issues discussed by Professor Marandi were: does Iran feel threatened by the US; could Iran’s continuation of its nuclear programme lead to a conflict with Israel; what concessions is Iran willing to make, if any?