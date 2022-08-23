33rd anniversary of The Baltic Way – a human chain in protest of Soviet occupation

Precisely 50 years after Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia signed the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact, which divided Central and Eastern Europe between the two totalitarian regimes, the people of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia formed what was the longest human chain in European history. Although the Nazi regime had fallen, the Soviet Union endured, and the people of the Baltic States remained under Soviet occupation. This was their show of defiance.

Growing unrest and economic problems have led the new GenSec of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, to introduce policies of glasnost (“openness”) and perestroika (“economic [restructuring]”) which allowed for a little more free expression and initiative. Gorbachev realised that the Soviet Union no longer had the means to control the discontent of its citizens.

But the appetite grows for what it feeds on and given a taste of a little freedom, Lithuanians, Latvians, and Estonians now desired to regain their independence, which they enjoyed only briefly during the inter-war period.

Protests have been organised on the anniversary of the signing of the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact in the years preceding 1989, and in 1988, for the first time, Soviet authorities did not crack down upon them. This emboldened the people of the Baltic States. In the months and weeks prior to August 23, 1989, activists from each of the countries met to attempt to co-ordinate the protests. No one is quite sure who originally came up with the idea of forming a human chain, linking the capitals of Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn. Local communist parties, which have for some time now entertained ideas about becoming more independent from Moscow, approved the protest.

The organisers mapped out the chain, assigning specific cities, towns and villages to specific sections of the road to ensure an unbroken human chain. They organised buses to bring people to remote locations and used portable radios to co-ordinate their efforts.

Portable radios were used to co-ordinate people participating in the protest. Photo: Scanned by Europeana 1989. CC BY-SA 3.0

The day before, on August 22, a commission of the Supreme Soviet of the Lithuanian SSR announced that the 1940 occupation was illegal, as it was a direct result of the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact. In the Estonian SSR, August 23 was declared a holiday, to allow as many people as possible to participate.

This helped boost the numbers of participants, as August 23 fell on Wednesday. Some employers refused to give their employees a day off to prevent them from participating. In others, they provided them with transport.

At 7 pm local time, about 2 million people across the USSR’s Baltic republics joined hands for 15 minutes. One-third of that number was calculated to be enough to form an unbroken chain, but with 2 million people turning up, one-in-four of the 8 million residents of the Baltic republic turned up.

On August 26, a Declaration of the Central Committee of the Soviet Union was read out on “Vremya”, the main evening news programme on Soviet television. It mentioned “nationalist, extremist groups” which advanced “anti-socialist and anti-Soviet” agendas, which were responsible for whipping up a “nationalist hysteria”, as The Baltic Way was called.

“Matters have gone far. There is a serious threat to the fate of the Baltic peoples,” read the declaration. “People should know the abyss into which they are being pushed by their nationalistic leaders. Should they achieve their goals, the possible consequences could be catastrophic to these nations. A question could arise as to their very existence.”

The threatening tone was not followed by any decisive steps by the Soviet regime. The leadership of the local communist parties was not replaced, as some have feared. An appeal to workers and peasants to step in to defend Soviet rule also fell on deaf ears. In fact, The Baltic Way was the first time that the previously passive rural population of the Baltics got involved in pro-independence activities since the anti-communist partisans dubbed Forest Brothers were cracked down upon by the Soviets by mid-1950s.

The Lithuanians, Latvians, and Estonians have shown their defiance and their desire for independence, and their cause was put in the international spotlight. In the following months, Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian SSRs declared their independence. It was several more months before they actually regained it, and it was not without backlash from the Soviets, and it did not occur without bloodshed. But the process of throwing off the Soviet yoke would perhaps be much more difficult if the people of the Baltic States did not come together on that August evening 33 years ago to show unity and see their own strength in numbers and determination.

The Baltic Way Monument in Vilnius, Lithuania, built using bricks donated by participants of the 1989 human chain. Photo: DavidConFran. CC BY-SA 3.0