World News 23.08

Polish President Andrzej Duda the sole western leader to participate in the Crimea Platform summit in Kyiv in person, Russia begins to exploit the death of a Kremlin propagandist mere two days after her death, and the US and Iran negotiate a nuclear deal. This and much more in the Tuesday edition of World News.

Polish President in Kyiv, Crimea Platform summit

On Tuesday, the world focused on Ukraine as the world leaders joined an international conference on the future of Crimea. TVP World’s correspondent Sally Jastrzębska was on the site to report more details.

Baltic solidarity chain

Today, Lithuania celebrates the 33rd anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence of Baltic countries from the Soviet Union. Today Baltic Way plays an even more important role, as Ukraine, Taiwan and other countries around the world still need to fight for their freedom.

Russia exploits Dugina’s death

Russian officials blame Ukraine for the death of Daria Dugina. According to the official FSB report, the alleged perpetrator of the bombing escaped to Estonia and Moscow announced “consequences”. Now on the eve of Ukrainian Independence Day, Kyiv braces for impact.

Latvia removes a Soviet monument

A dismantling of a monument commemorating Soviet soldiers in Victory Park in Latvia’s capital Riga has begun. The central part of the monument is a 79-metre-tall obelisk and once dismantled, the monument will be disposed of.

German energy policy

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Vladimir Putin that Ukraine would not join NATO. Olaf Scholz has visited Canada, but the trip has not gone without controversies.

UK prepares for energy crisis

In order to prepare for possible gas shortages this winter, the UK is going to conclude a four- instead of a two-day-long National Grid Exercise. TVP World’s London correspondent Klaudia Czerwińska reported on how likely the energy rationing scenario is.

Negotiations with Iran

Negotiations with Iran regarding a new nuclear deal are underway. According to the American and Iranian sides, significant progress has been made in recent times. The process, however, is not necessarily smooth, as the world has been waiting for an agreement on the issue since 2018.

Ulchi freedom shield

The United States and South Korea are reviving their military cooperation and have started the largest joint drills in years. The Ulchi Freedom Shield is meant to bolster the two countries’ readiness in face of North Korea’s recent weapon tests and boost deterrence.

Government scandal in Land Down Under

Australia is mired in a government scandal involving its former Prime Minister Scott Morrison. According to reports, the former head of government had secretly appointed himself to five different ministries.

World News’ guest

Professor Mohammed Marandi from the Tehran University, an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team at the nuclear talks, was invited to talk about Iran’s nuclear programme.