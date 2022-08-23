Government adopts bill introducing non-coal heating support package

PM Morawiecki said that the Sejm, lower house, will very likely handle the bill on non-coal heating support at an additional sitting to take place in early September.

The Polish cabinet has approved a bill envisaging one-off subsidies for households relying on non-coal fuels for heating, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday.

The adopted draft legislation also introduces special heating cost growth subsidies for select public institutions and compensations to heat companies due to a plotted cap on tariffs.

“In addition to the coal subsidy (for homes with coal-fired stoves – PAP) we are introducing additional heating subsidy options… we are expanding the arsenal of support tools so that all citizens can benefit,” Morawiecki told a press conference, held jointly with the climate minister, Anna Moskwa.

Moskwa said that on top of the previously introduced PLN 3,000 (EUR 629) coal subsidy, the government will accordingly offer one-off allowances of 3,000 (EUR 629) for wood pellet users, PLN 2,000 (EUR 419) for heating oil users, PLN 1,000 (EUR 209) for timber users and PLN 500 (EUR 105) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) users. Households will be able to choose just one heating fuel while applying for compensation.

Moskwa said that the average support for a household resulting from the adopted bill will amount to PLN 1,000-4,000 (EUR 209- EUR 839) for the whole heating season.

Also, under the adopted bill, as district heating price hikes for households and sensitive recipients such as schools and hospitals are to be capped, Poland’s heat companies will be able to apply to energy market regulator URE for approval of tariffs with state compensations.

