Pulse of Culture 23.08

The second time running, the Pilecki Institute organises “War and Memory”, a performative reading of war testimonies.

This year, the event is organised together with the Lemkin Centre, which was established in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine with the intention of collecting civilian eyewitness accounts and compiling an archive by scholars as evidence of crimes committed by Russian soldiers on Ukrainian territory.

The event in Warsaw was held at the Academy of Fine Arts on August 23, which happens to be the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, and coincides with the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine. On August 30, a similar event will be organised in the Museum of World War Two Kyiv, with performative readings delivered by actors from the Golden Gate Theatre.

Other cultural events presented in the episode: 53rd International Festival of Highland Folklore in Zakopane, Poland; captured Russian military equipment exhibited in Kyiv; 100 years after Howard Carter discovered King Tutankhamun’s tomb, controversy over how much of its treasures ended up in museums, and how much did Carter keep; an exhibition analyses the relationship between Lithuania’s two largest cities, Kaunas and Vilnius.