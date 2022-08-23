Over 200 tonnes of dead fish hauled out of polluted Polish river

The cause of the mass deaths of fish, labelled as Poland's worst environmental disaster in recent years, is still being investigated.

Patrick Pleul/PAP

More than 200 tonnes of dead fish have been removed from Poland’s second longest river since the River Odra’s pollution issue first came to light in late July.

Andrzej Bartkowiak, chief commandant of the State Fire Brigade, said on Tuesday that firefighters had removed a total of 202 tonnes of dead fish from the Odra, which flows along part of Poland’s border with Germany.

He added that firefighters have also put up 159 floating barriers which were facilitating the removal of the fish from the waters.

According to Bartkowiak, 3,767 firefighters have been deployed to help in the clean-up operation.