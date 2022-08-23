‘Let the Germans take responsibility’ for energy crisis: former EC official

Samuele Furfari, who between 1982 and 2018 worked as a senior official at the Energy Directorate-General of the European Commission, has no doubts as to what, or more precisely who is responsible for the energy situation Europe has found itself in. Professor Emeritus at the Free University of Brussels (Université libre de Bruxelles) and President of the European Society for Engineers and Industrialists, Furfari unequivocally points an accusatory finger at Berlin.

“Energy policy has become the victim of ideological bargaining,” writes Furfari in an article titled “Five proposals for abundant and cheap energy”, originally published by the French news website Atlantico “Citizens risk to pay dearly for energy, while this should have been cheap, and some may even suffer cold this winter, due to Germany’s EnergieWende [energy change or switch; TVP World], a German experimental policy that has been imposed on the whole of the EU. First, it is important to be aware of this.”

Furfari details a timeline of how Germany backed itself, and by extension most of the EU, into a corner.

Back at the turn of the century, in 2001, Germany was preparing itself for extracting oil and natural gas reserves in its own territory, in the state of Lower Saxony for example. ExxonMobil was interested in tapping into the gas reserves trapped in sandstone. Pressure from environmental groups ultimately led to the project being abandoned.

On top of that, environmentalists have also been pushing for the closure of nuclear power plants, for decades. The German Baltic Sea Environmental Protection Foundation (Naturschutzstiftung Deutsche Ostsee), was jointly established by the Nord Stream AG and prominent environmental organisations, including the WWF, and received an endowment of EUR 10 mln from Gazprom.

“The German Greens therefore intended to get nuclear power to be shut down in exchange for acceptance of the Nord Stream pipeline, all combined with opposition to LNG terminals. It is unlikely that German industry as a whole was not aware of this. It therefore bears a heavy responsibility, just like the entire German political class,” writes Furfari. If the problems the German energy policy created affected Germany alone, it would be bad enough, but in what he calls “an unprecedented mistake in the history of European co-operation”, the Greens also managed to convince the European Commission and the EU that such an environmental policy should be introduced bloc-wide.

The Greens have promised the German people that they can get “100% renewable, clean and cheap” energy, “even if it meant importing natural gas from Russia for what was supposed to only be a short period.” The effect is that between 2000 and 2019, nuclear power’s contribution to Germany’s energy mix dropped from 30 percent to just 12 percent. Instead, Germany became increasingly dependent on Russian natural gas, originally imported via the Yamal pipeline, running through the territory of, among others, Ukraine and Poland, and then through the Nord Stream pipeline, circumventing the two countries that have over the past years become increasingly more irritating nuisances for Putin and those western countries that wanted to do business with the Kremlin.

The effects of German policy felt across Europe

And the anti-atom movement did not stop at the Rhine: Belgium and France also adopted the policy of shutting down their nuclear power plants for no discernible reason and with no identifiable long-term benefit.

French President François Hollande (in office 2012-2017) pledged to reduce the share of nuclear power in French energy consumption to 50 pct. in order to convince the French Greens to form a government coalition with his Socialist Party. Hollande rapidly became so unpopular that he did not even run for re-election in 2017. What did happen, was the move destroyed “the confidence of potential international buyers who were interested in this [nuclear] French technology,” which, Furfari stresses “was based on a long and exceptional experience”.

As Furfari explains, “In the EU, almost half of the final energy used is heat, with electricity accounting for only 22 pct.” When it comes to natural gas, 70 pct. of the EU’s natural gas consumption is used to produce heat, not for energy generation. In Germany, only 6 pct of natural gas is used to generate electricity. The rest is used to generate heat and in the German chemical industry. Green energy sources, such as solar panels and wind turbines cannot produce heat, only electricity. That is also the case with nuclear power, although giving up on this reliable source of producing electricity means that other resources would need to be tapped in, for example, increasing the production of electricity through burning fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas. Something that is clearly not possible when natural gas is needed elsewhere.

“Like everyone else, Germans need thermal energy to heat their homes and services in winter and to run industrial operations, a need that has so far been met by burning natural gas,” writes Furfari. “The logic of German politicians is now that in order to satisfy the thermal needs provided by natural gas, an extension of nuclear power plants which produce electricity is needed, as well as a reduction of the speed on the motorways, in order to use less petrol and diesel which are not being used for heating.”

“This is a political logic far removed from rationality,” summarises Furfari.

To ensure that the precious resource that natural gas has now shown to be, the European Commission proposed EU member states limit natural gas consumption by 15 pct. “But Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy […] have made clear that they will not ask their citizens to sacrifice themselves to help the Germans, who bear the primary responsibility for the energy crisis.” Countries in Southern Europe (but also Poland and more recently Lithuania) have invested in the construction of liquid natural gas (LNG) terminals which allow them to import the fuel from international markets. Poland and Lithuania have joined the club of LNG-importing countries recently, while Spain built its first LNG terminal in 1969, and was the first European country to do so.

Germany does not have a single LNG terminal. Asking other countries to limit their natural gas use has one purpose and one purpose only: save the bulk of it for Germany to let Germany protect its industry and its citizens from suffering through the coming winter while sleeping under extra layers of blankets.

Conclusion and solution

“Let the Germans take responsibility,” writes Furfari in the conclusion of his article. Germans have gotten themselves into this scrape and they should suffer the consequences.

“Normally, apart from Germany, there should be no rationing in the rest of the EU, given how the energy mix is well diversified. Let the Germans, who imposed the forced march towards renewable energies, now face the downsides and possible blackouts that will result from it.”

Finally, Furfari offers five pieces of advice that will allow Europe access to “abundant and cheap energy”:

“1. The operation of existing nuclear power plants should be continued, especially in Belgium and Germany, that wanted to shut them all down;

2. The development of nuclear research, as required by the Euratom Treaty, should be relaunched;

3. The European Commission should update its 2016 Nuclear Illustrative Programme (PINC), an obligation imposed by Article 40 of the Euratom Treaty;

4. The European Commission should propose a directive to promote the exploitation of shale oil and gas resources;

5. The EU should abandon or dismiss its unrealistic and costly decarbonisation targets (Fit 55), in particular the German-inspired policy of promoting hydrogen, which can only be done with more natural gas […].”