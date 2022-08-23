Ukraine is fighting for its independence says Polish president

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Ukraine is fighting Russia for its independence and territorial integrity, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said after talks in Kyiv on Tuesday with his Ukranian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Polish president arrived in the Ukrainian capital early on Tuesday morning on a visit that had been kept secret owing to security reasons.

Duda and Zelensky discussed present and future aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

“Today Ukraine is fighting in defence of its independence, in defence of the integrity of the Ukrainian state in the face of Russian aggression,” Duda said.

“(The Russian aggression – PAP) did not start on February 24 but in 2014, with Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which in fact began its occupation of Lughansk and Donetsk. But, most of all, it was the beginning of the Russian occupation of Crimea,” Duda added.

Zelensky described the talks with Duda as “fruitful” and mainly focused on Polish aid to Ukraine.

“We reviewed a whole gamut of issues. Of course, we discussed defence and support for our Ukrainians in Poland,” Zelensky said. He also expressed gratitude to Poland for its support of his country.