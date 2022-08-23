About 200,000 students from Ukraine expected in Polish schools

You are here
The number of Ukrainian children in Polish schools in September will hover around 200,000, the deputy education minister has said.

In an interview posted on the pap.pl website, Tomasz Rzymkowski added that, at the moment, there were no signs of a dramatic increase on the student numbers recorded in the previous school year before the summer holidays.

“Let me remind you that we reached the peak of almost 200,000 students from Ukraine on May 19,” he added. “After that time, that number steadily declined.”

“We will have information on a more regular basis come September 1,” he said.


