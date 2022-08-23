President travels to Kyiv for talks with Zelensky

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

President Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning for talks with Volodymyr Zelensky, a top Duda aide said.

Pawel Szrot, the head of Duda’s office, told reporters in Warsaw that the two presidents will mainly discuss support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

“President Duda has arrived in Kyiv upon an invitation by President Volorymyr Zelensky. His visit will include a meeting with the president (Zelensky – PAP) and talks on support for Ukraine in the military…, economic, humanitarian and political sense,” Szrot said.

Szrot added that after their meeting, Duda and Zelensky will attend an online sitting of the ‘Crimean Platform’, an international format through which democracies worldwide discuss their support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and political independence.