On this day in 1939 Germany and Russia agreed to divide Eastern Europe

On Tuesday, Poland marks the 83rd anniversary of the signing of the shameful and treacherous Molotov-Ribbentrop pact clenched secretively between Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany and Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Russia to ensure that the former can not only occupy Poland but also ignite Western Europe with the torch of war.

Signed on August 23, 1939, by the Third Reich’s foreign affairs minister Joachim von Ribbentrop and his Soviet counterpart Vyacheslav Molotov, the non-aggression pact contained a secret clause that brought about what often is dubbed “the fourth partition of Poland.”

The clause consisted of four items.

The first item said that “in case of territorial and political changes in the territory of the Baltic States (Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) the northern border of Lithuania would constitute the border of German and USSR influence zones. In light of this, both sides recognise Lithuania’s interest with regards to the Vilnius region.”

Secondly, “as regards territorial and political changes in the territory of Poland, the border of German and USSR zones of influence will run approximately along the median lines of rivers Narew, Vistula and San. The matter of whether it would be in the mutual interest to maintain an independent Poland and what shape its borders would have could be decided on only in the course of further political developments. In any case, both governments will resolve the issue via a friendly agreement.”

The third point pertained to South-Eastern Europe. The Soviets highlighted their interest in Romania’s Bessarabia, while Germany voiced no interest in these territories whatsoever.

The last item of the pact read “The present protocol will be treated as top secret by both sides.”

Modern historians comment

Commenting on the circumstances of the signing of the pact, Professor Paweł Wieczorkiewicz wrote in his book entitled “The Political History of Poland 1935-1945” that “unofficial political contacts maintained since April [1939] had constituted a good ground for the Soviet-German agreement covered up by negotiations on a commercial treaty that were initiated a little later. On August 21, Stalin approved the visit of Ribbentrop to Moscow, conditioning, however, giving the green light to the signing of the nonaggression treaty on endorsing an additional agreement regulating the interests of both sides in terms of foreign policies. The German minister landed in the USSR capital on the afternoon of August 23. The unusual haste resulted from the fact that Hitler had decided to assault Poland in three days.”

In his “History 1815-1939: Poland and the World”, Professor Andrzej Garlicki wrote that “the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact is often called the fourth partition of Poland. This term best reflects the event’s essence. Two countries neighbouring Poland struck an agreement on dividing its territory between themselves. A couple of weeks passed and the agreement was fulfilled. The Molotov-Ribbentrop pact gave Hitler fewer benefits than it did to Stalin. Hitler received the guarantee that Poland’s territories west of the Vistula river line would be his and that Lithuania would be considered part of the German sphere of influence.”

“But Hitler also won an invaluable guarantee of Moscow’s neutrality in his conflict with the West,” the historian wrote. “The threat of waging war on two fronts, at least at that time, ceased to exist for Germany. Both partners, while signing the pact in the Kremlin, treated it as an expedient solution. Their individual goals were much more ambitious than the partitioning of Poland or the subjugation of the Baltic republics. One partner’s goals contradicted the other’s, which is why a war between the Third Reich and the USSR was inevitable.”

According to German historian Professor Klaus Zenack, author of “Poland and Russia”, following the signing of the agreement with the USSR “Hitler could relish the fact that lo and behold he had his current and future adversaries in the West and East alike in his pocket. He owed that to Stalin’s stance who… cared more about peace with Germany and tempting territorial gains in Poland than about European security.”

The historian went on to stress that “this is why the Soviet foreign policy of the latter half of the 1930s is unambiguously co-responsible for the undermining of the said security and, in the end, for the disaster. Stalin intended to use the sphere of interest in Central-Western Europe, granted to him by Hitler, for the benefit of Soviet Russia and to capture these territories. By doing so the Soviet Union, having signed a pact with Hitler, played a significant role in WWII participating in it from day zero.”

The leaders of the UK, France and the US were aware, nearly from the very beginning, of the secret clause of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact. They did not, however, forward this information to representatives of Polish authorities.

Apart from marking the anniversary of the signing of the shameful pact, August 23 is also Black Ribbon Day, officially known in the European Union as the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism. The commemoration was initiated in 2008 by the European Parliament.