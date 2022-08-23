Polish FM: EU needs German self-restraint not leadership

The Polish Foreign Affairs Minister, Zbigniew Rau, writing for Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita detailed the way the Russian aggression toward Ukraine has revealed that imperialism is the driving force in the modern world and what the EU and specifically Germany’s role and response should be.

“The contemporary European order, the order of the European Union, does not protect us from the erosion of the freedom and equality of the member states, which, as experience shows, fosters the resurgence of imperialism,” Mr Rau wrote.

“In this context, creating the institutional conditions for German leadership of the EU would only fundamentally exacerbate this lack of freedom and equality. If, therefore, the German offer is to serve the defence of the EU against imperialism, for which Germany feels responsible, the Union needs not German leadership but German self-restraint. Only then will the freedom and equality of the member states allow the EU to become the desired antithesis of imperialism,” Mr Rau detailed.

Imperialism drives modern world

“The Russian aggression against Ukraine ended an era in which the prevailing belief was that, after the traumatic experiences of the 20th century, another great European war was no longer possible and that all nations were united by a desire for peace. We found out in a dramatic way that imperialism is not just a historical category, but the driving force of the modern world, that destructive power reaches – admittedly to varying degrees – all of us,” the minister stated.

“What is more, it has become clear that ignoring imperial ambitions, inclinations or mere habits, allowing oneself to think and act in terms of spheres of influence, understanding historical laws or the specific economic interests of the most powerful states, will not succeed in integrating imperialism permanently – let alone harmoniously – into the free world,” he wrote.

“The Russian aggression against Ukraine became a moment of awakening for Europe and a deeper reflection on the future of the continent.”

“Launching the debate appropriate for such reflection, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pointed to the European Union as the antithesis of imperialism, which in the current strategic realities needs to be fundamentally strengthened by extending the scope of decisions taken by majority vote and abandoning the right of veto,” Mr Rau said. “Such a solution will allow Germany to assume – with a sense of responsibility for our continent in the face of the imperialist threat – leadership.”