President Duda arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine

At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Kyiv to discuss providing military, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine and bilateral cooperation.

President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv by train on Tuesday morning. He was greeted by officials on the platform, including Poland’s Ambassador to Ukraine Andrzej Cichocki.

President Duda will partake in the second summit of the Crimea Platform – a diplomatic initiative of Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, designed to be an international coordination mechanism to reverse the 2014 annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation. The protection of the human rights of Crimean Tatars, environmental degradation and the stifling of trade in the Black and Azov Sea region are also matters discussed at the summit. The inaugural summit of the platform took place on August 23, 2021, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. President Andrzej Duda participated also in the initiative’s inauguration.

This visit of President Andrzej Duda to Ukraine takes place on the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day and is the official’s fifth this year. It is also the third meeting between Presidents Duda and Zelenskyy since Russia launched its invasion.