Business Arena 22.08

Business Arena offers a fresh perspective on all things moving the global economy. On Monday’s episode host David Kennedy kicked off the show with the main story: Gulf states to gain USD 1.3 trillion in additional oil revenue by 2026.

Countries in the Middle East are expected to gain up to USD 1.3 trillion in the next four years from additional oil revenues, according to the International Monetary Fund. The gains, from high oil prices, will provide “firepower” to the region’s sovereign wealth funds, according to Financial Times. Our guest was Magdalena Maj, head of the Climate and Energy at Polish Economic Institute.

Also on the programme:

The governments of Poland and Ukraine have signed an agreement on cooperation in the matters of cybersecurity. The agreement will open one more field for cooperation between states which grew closer in the face of Russian aggression.

Other topics:

Greece’s exit from enhanced EU scrutiny ends 12 years of pain, the prime minister says. Greece’s exit on Saturday from the European Union’s so-called enhanced surveillance framework for its economy ends 12 years of pain and allows the country greater freedom in policy making.

Shortly before his two-day trip to Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received support for his interest in Canadian liquid natural gas to help replace Russian gas imports from an unexpected ally: Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz.