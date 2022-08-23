LIVE: 181st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia continues its war in Ukraine that has prompted a third of Ukrainians to flee their homeland.

Journalist Denis Kazansky reports that Andrej Sergeevich Vovk, the husband of Natallia Vovk (the alleged killer of Darya #Dugina) was one of the organizers of the separatist “referendum” in #Donetsk region in May 2014. pic.twitter.com/3Kq6yNtolT

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 23, 2022

The U.S. think tank said in its latest report that Russian-installed proxy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast signed an order that designates all Ukrainian citizens entering its occupied zones as “asylum seekers,” which does not correctly apply to people entering the occupied region.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 23, 2022

Another #Russian ammunition depot was destroyed in #Komsomolske, #Donetsk region. pic.twitter.com/MSXpfiYq6r

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 23, 2022

Almost a third of #Ukrainians have left their homes since the start of the full-scale #Russian invasion, reports Deutsche Welle, citing the UN.

This is the largest migration crisis since the end of World War II. pic.twitter.com/tfc1OFchsR

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 23, 2022