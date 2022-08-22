Kremlin’s propaganda effective in Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia: expert

The guest of today’s World News episode’s was Grigol Julukhidze – head of the Foreign Policy Council in Georgia and author of the upcoming book “Russia – Empire of Propaganda”.

As he pointed out, the book aims to present both strengths and weaknesses of the Kremlin’s machinery of lies.

According to him, the Moscow’s propaganda is the most effective in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, while in Poland it is not.

Learn more by watching the full interview above.