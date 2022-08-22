Dead fish from Odra disposed of

Jerzy Muszyński/PAP

A total of 134 tonnes of dead fish, recovered from the River Odra, have already been disposed of, the Zachodniopomorskie provincial governor has said.

The dead fish have been removed from Poland’s second longest river since the issue first came to light in late July. The cause of the mass deaths is still being investigated.

“The last day was difficult as we recovered 28 tonnes of dead fish. To a large extent, this was the result of the very low oxygen level in the water,” Zbigniew Bogucki told reporters on Monday.

“But there is also some good news,” he continued, adding that only 10 tonnes had been recovered on Monday.

According to Bogucki, this was the result of changing conditions and the huge amount of work carried out by the services and volunteers. He added that lower temperatures were also beneficial.

“Such weather is perfect for oxygen conditions… which have been improving in nearly everywhere,” he said.