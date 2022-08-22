Polish mother and son attacked in Berlin

Clemens Bilan/PAP/EPA

A 34-year-old Polish woman and her 15-year-old son were attacked outside a supermarket in the Berlin district Reinickendorf, the German Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported on Monday.

The daily reported that the Poles were beaten, subject to racial insults and intimidation. Both suffered minor bruises.

The woman, who reported the matter to the police on Friday, said the attack took place after she and her son had exited the market. She said the attackers were a man and a woman who drove away in car shortly after the incident.