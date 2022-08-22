Poland, Ukraine working on application integration

Antonii Siryk PAP/UKRINFORM

The governments of Poland and Ukraine will integrate parts of their e-administration systems, the Polish and Ukrainian digitisation ministers announced in Kyiv on Monday.

Janusz Cieszynski and his Ukranian counterpart, Mykhailo Fedorov, said the integration will enable the evidencing of Ukrainian driving licences in the Polish registry system.

They also announced that the integrated system should be operable before the end of this year.

The move, designed to aid the large numbers of Ukrainian war refugees currently in Poland, follows an earlier adjustment permitting the issue of digital ID documents to Ukrainians.

Vast numbers of Ukrainians, mainly women, children and elderly people, have fled their country to neighbouring Poland after Ukraine’s February 24 invasion by Russia.